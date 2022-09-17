Walleye Capital LLC Sells 970 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

