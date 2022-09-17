Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,770 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.16. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

