Analyzing Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Lighting Technologies and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A Applied UV -52.33% -28.94% -23.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revolution Lighting Technologies and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied UV has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.04%. Given Applied UV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied UV is more favorable than Revolution Lighting Technologies.

3.2% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Applied UV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolution Lighting Technologies and Applied UV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied UV $11.67 million 1.83 -$7.39 million ($0.94) -1.78

Revolution Lighting Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied UV.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

