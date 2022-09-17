Financial Analysis: Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) versus Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -16.83 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -4.41

Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -47.89% -42.44% Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rare Element Resources and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 363.82%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Rare Element Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.