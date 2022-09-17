Critical Analysis: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -12.97% -33.54% -5.99% Blackbaud -1.47% 8.04% 2.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Tenable has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenable and Blackbaud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 0 15 0 3.00 Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $56.64, indicating a potential upside of 52.22%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Blackbaud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $541.13 million 7.68 -$46.68 million ($0.72) -51.68 Blackbaud $927.74 million 2.66 $5.70 million ($0.29) -160.65

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

