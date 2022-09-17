Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.20 ($4.57).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Trainline Stock Down 3.3 %

Trainline stock opened at GBX 344.70 ($4.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 363.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.07. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Trainline

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,609.47).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

