American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

American Well Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. American Well has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 918,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,793 shares of company stock worth $3,730,677. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

