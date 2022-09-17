Catriona Yale Sells 40,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $977.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

