Catriona Yale Sells 40,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $977.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
