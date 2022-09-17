AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $140.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,099,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

