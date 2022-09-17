EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

