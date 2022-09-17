EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 287.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,786,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,559,000. Baader Bank INC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 87,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 106,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $377.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $371.61 and a 1-year high of $769.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.25.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

