Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,404,088 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 577.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $97,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

