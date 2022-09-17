Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

