M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $483,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

