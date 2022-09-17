EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

