First National Bank of Omaha Sells 897 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medpace were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,724 shares of company stock valued at $43,217,575 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

