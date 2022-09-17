EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.