Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinseo Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. Trinseo has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.