Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $177,462.75 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

