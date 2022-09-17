Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $177,462.75 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.