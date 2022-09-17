Jay Farner Purchases 25,000 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,054,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,314,420.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner acquired 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner acquired 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

RKT stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 166.3% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 94.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.