MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells $196,950.60 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $196,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,378,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,043.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MoneyLion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 33.08%. Equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,298,000. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

