Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $199,962.90 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $300.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $231,575,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

