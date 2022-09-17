StockNews.com Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

