Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 35,158 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $208,838.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,650.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

