Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JFHHF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

JFHHF stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

