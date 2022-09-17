Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,211,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,941,358.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $383.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

