Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,211,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,941,358.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $383.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.