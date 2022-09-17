Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BGAOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Proximus from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of BGAOF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Proximus has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

