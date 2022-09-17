Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,060.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.03.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.50%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

