Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,058 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $84,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

