Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $362.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROYMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.27 on Monday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

