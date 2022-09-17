Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.