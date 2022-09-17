Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,680,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,716,000 after buying an additional 284,877 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after buying an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.46. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

