Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.28% of HCI Group worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HCI Group by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in HCI Group by 51.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,929 shares of company stock worth $107,280 over the last three months. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCI opened at $50.99 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $461.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -96.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

