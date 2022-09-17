Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $51.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

