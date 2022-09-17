Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT at $13.38

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

DB opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 121,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.