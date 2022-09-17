Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT at $13.38

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %
DB opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.