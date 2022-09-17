Walleye Capital LLC Sells 22,599 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 952.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

