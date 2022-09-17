Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 41,854 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.57 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

