Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.35.

ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.38. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

