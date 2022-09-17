Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 13,911 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80.

On Monday, July 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in BigCommerce by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

