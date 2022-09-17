EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $496.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $402.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.13 and a 200-day moving average of $327.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

