Jason L. Taylor Sells 4,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
Shares of BECN opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
