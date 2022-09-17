Jason L. Taylor Sells 4,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.