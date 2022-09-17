ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $58.13 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.