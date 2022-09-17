Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Guggenheim

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $8,938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $7,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

