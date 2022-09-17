TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.25.

TRU opened at $66.64 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 141.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 82.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,483,000 after buying an additional 534,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

