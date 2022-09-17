Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Cowen

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 7.44.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 1.40 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

About Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,251,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Scientific by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.