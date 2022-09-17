Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.
Bowlero Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.80.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
