Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Bowlero Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

