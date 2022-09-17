180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

TURN opened at $5.94 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,109 shares of company stock worth $189,727. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,441,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.