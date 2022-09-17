180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.7 %
TURN opened at $5.94 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,109 shares of company stock worth $189,727. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
