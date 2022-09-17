HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $123,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

