Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.21. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Get Udemy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $49,687.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,294,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,269.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 575.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 958.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $524,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.