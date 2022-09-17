Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Talis Biomedical Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of TLIS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

About Talis Biomedical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,293,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

