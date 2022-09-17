Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Talis Biomedical Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of TLIS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
